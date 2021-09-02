Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Declines By 12.3%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.20. 69,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.