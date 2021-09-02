Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Declines By 12.7%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at $2,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PolarityTE by 1,597.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,378 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PolarityTE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

