Short Interest in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Increases By 18.3%

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OUT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,721 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,725,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.