Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Decreases By 19.5%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. ORIX has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.