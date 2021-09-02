Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Expands By 18.6%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 744,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 17,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,647. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 315.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 974,939 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 907,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.