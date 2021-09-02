Short Interest in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Increases By 19.0%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 844,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 709,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,418. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.57. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

In other news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth $227,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.