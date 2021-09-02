Short Interest in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Increases By 16.4%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth $338,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter valued at $2,192,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter valued at $2,007,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 11,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

