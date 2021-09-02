Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Declines By 14.0%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 107,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Lefteris Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 28,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,603. Lefteris Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFTR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,970,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,832,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,428,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

