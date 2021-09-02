Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declines By 14.5%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

LGI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 32,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,059. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.