Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Declines By 12.9%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 839,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HISJF remained flat at $$21.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

