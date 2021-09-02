Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Drops By 14.9%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMAB. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at $206,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 4,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,347. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.