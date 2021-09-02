Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rises By 29.6%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ GTEC opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.89%. Equities analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 88.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

