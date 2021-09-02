Short Interest in Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Decreases By 22.1%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 29th total of 557,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 362.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

GDDFF stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.