Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Declines By 19.8%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GELYY traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.93. 18,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $88.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

