Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Grows By 19.5%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 157,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 1,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,778. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

