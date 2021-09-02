Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Increases By 15.7%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. 278,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,256. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 80.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after buying an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 195.1% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
