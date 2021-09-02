Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Increases By 15.7%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. 278,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,256. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 80.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after buying an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 195.1% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

