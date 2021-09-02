Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Rises By 29.1%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.4 days.

Shares of EXXRF opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Exor has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $90.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

