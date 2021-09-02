Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Rises By 29.1%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.4 days.
Shares of EXXRF opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Exor has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $90.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65.
About Exor
