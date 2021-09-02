Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Decreases By 15.1%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $9,555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 306,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $286.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.30. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

