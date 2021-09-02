Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Drops By 20.7%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 183,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

