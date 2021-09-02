Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Rises By 23.2%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 980,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 795,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE DY traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $71.33. 1,167,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,914. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

