Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Declines By 12.7%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,580.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF opened at $17.35 on Thursday. DeNA has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

