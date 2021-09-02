Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Increases By 14.6%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 708,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 617,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FIX opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 96,890.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

