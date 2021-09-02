Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Increases By 22.6%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHMI. JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $228,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

