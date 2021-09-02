Short Interest in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expands By 12.6%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 977,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 868,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 528,282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth $381,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.53 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

