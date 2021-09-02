Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Drops By 13.8%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.34.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.
