Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Drops By 13.8%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.