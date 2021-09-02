Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Increases By 22.6%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ALNA opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

