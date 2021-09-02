Short Interest in Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Rises By 21.7%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,502,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 1,234,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.2 days.

Shares of Aker Offshore Wind AS stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Aker Offshore Wind AS has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Aker Offshore Wind AS in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

