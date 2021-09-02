Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Decreases By 21.0%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

