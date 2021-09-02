Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Rises By 18.5%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.