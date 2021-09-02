Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

