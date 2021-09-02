Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €187.00 ($220.00).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €155.00 ($182.35) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -85.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of €138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €164.28.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

