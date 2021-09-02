Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.60

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.60 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.49), with a volume of 933093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

