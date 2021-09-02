Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Semtech updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.760 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.76 EPS.

SMTC traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 706,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,632. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

