Selfkey (KEY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.94 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and $15.94 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00136897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.31 or 0.00819214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047733 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.