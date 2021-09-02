Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,176,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $38,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBR opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

