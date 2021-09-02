Sei Investments Co. Sells 41,770 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,770 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $41,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,514 shares of company stock worth $1,239,412. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.