Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,497 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $36,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $212.68 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

