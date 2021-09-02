Sei Investments Co. Purchases 9,452 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,622 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $43,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

ADSK stock opened at $303.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.