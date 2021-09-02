Sei Investments Co. Has $45.34 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Graco worth $45,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

