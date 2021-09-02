Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Match Group worth $49,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.73. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

