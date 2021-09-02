Sei Investments Co. Acquires 36,236 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Corteva worth $42,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

