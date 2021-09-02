Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

