Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOSO. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $145,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

