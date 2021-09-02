Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $694,000 Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

