Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $495,000 Investment in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRAC. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRAC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRAC shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

