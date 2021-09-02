Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

