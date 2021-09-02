Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 25,000 Shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Sandbridge Acquisition worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBG. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,622,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition by 296.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 712,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 532,697 shares during the period.

SBG stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

