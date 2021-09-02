Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Secoo stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Secoo has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

