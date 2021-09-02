Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

