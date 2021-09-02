Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.63

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.